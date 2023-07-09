Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 23
G | Kids

The Quads want to pull off a big stunt so that their class will be remembered by future students

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 23 - Cementing The Quads’ Legacy

The Quads want to pull off a big stunt so that their class will be remembered by future students

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 22 - The Wonderful Wizard Of Quads Part 2

The Quads are set to perform the Wizard of Oz, but when Dawn surprisingly does not get the part of Dorothy, she goes on a mission to prove that she deserves the role.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - ONE Quadzy Summer

When Dawn and Mae get summer jobs at the Boulderly Hills Country Club, they come face to face with the boys who have weaseled their way in to try to ruin their perfect summer.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 18 - Not-So-Sweet Charity

Dawn almost has a big secret revealed when the boys try to impress some girls by putting on a talent show for charity.

Season 3