Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn are sick of being lumped together as 'The Quads' until another set of quadruplets steals the spotlight from them, and makes them wonder if they are, all actually related.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 9 - Ye Olde Hand Holde

When Dawn boasts she is more mature than the boys and is ready to go on a first date, it sparks a competition between the Quads.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - Tween Wolf

The Quads' eavesdropping threatens to ruin their annual boys vs. girls scare night campout because of a misunderstanding about going through 'The Change'.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 7 - Ele-Funk In The Room

When Dawn and Mae have a falling out, Dawn forbids Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky from going to an upcoming concert with her, but the boys have other plans in mind.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - This Little Piggy Went To The Harpers

When The Quads kidnap a rival soccer team's pig mascot as a prank, they have to pass it off as Anne's surprise birthday present in order to not get caught forgetting her birthday.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 5 - Quadsled

The Quads get on each other's nerves so much that they have trouble sleeping the night before an important bobsled race.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 4 - The Great Mullet Caper

The Quads are judgmental when it comes to Tom and Anne's plans for the new café, but a wild adventure teaches them not to be so quick to judge.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Keeping Up With The Quadashians

After binge watching their favorite reality TV show, the Quads decide their lives are every bit as 'reality TV' worthy, and decide to make a show of their own.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - Odd Quad Out

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn are sick of being lumped together as 'The Quads' until another set of quadruplets steals the spotlight from them, and makes them wonder if they are, all actually related.

Season 3