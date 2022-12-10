Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn are sick of being lumped together as 'The Quads' until another set of quadruplets steals the spotlight from them, and makes them wonder if they are, all actually related.

Episodes
image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 2 - Odd Quad Out

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 1 - Quad With A Blog

The Quads set out to save Get Sporty's Cafe after a popular food blogger's rave review of a neighboring cafe puts theirs in jeopardy!

Season 3