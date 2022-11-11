Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 19

Episodes
S3 Ep. 19 - ONE Quadzy Summer
When Dawn and Mae get summer jobs at the Boulderly Hills Country Club, they come face to face with the boys who have weaseled their way in to try to ruin their perfect summer.
S3 Ep. 18 - Not-So-Sweet Charity
Dawn almost has a big secret revealed when the boys try to impress some girls by putting on a talent show for charity.
S3 Ep. 17 - A Space Quadyssey
Ricky is accepted into a junior astronaut training program, but only if his siblings join him. He soon finds that his fellow quads all have something to offer.
S3 Ep. 16 - Quad For Teacher
The Quads accidentally force out the easygoing gym teacher ruining the class for everyone. They think they've fixed everything with the perfect substitutes: Tom and Anne
S3 Ep. 15 - Quadpendence Day
The Quads declare their independence with Dawn deciding to get her ears pierced and the boys getting the snake they always wanted without Tom and Anne's permission.
S3 Ep. 14 - The Buffa-Lowdown
Ricky takes advantage of his power on the school's news program, but when the other Quads find out why, they band together to help him achieve his goal.
S3 Ep. 13 - To Be Invited Or Not To Be
The Quads make a new friend who is an amazing inventor, but start to wonder what is going on when not all of them are invited back to hang out again.