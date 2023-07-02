Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 18

Episodes
S3 Ep. 23 - Cementing The Quads’ Legacy
The Quads want to pull off a big stunt so that their class will be remembered by future students
S3 Ep. 22 - The Wonderful Wizard Of Quads Part 2
The Quads are set to perform the Wizard of Oz, but when Dawn surprisingly does not get the part of Dorothy, she goes on a mission to prove that she deserves the role.
S3 Ep. 19 - ONE Quadzy Summer
When Dawn and Mae get summer jobs at the Boulderly Hills Country Club, they come face to face with the boys who have weaseled their way in to try to ruin their perfect summer.