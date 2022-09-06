Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 18

Episodes
S3 Ep. 23 - Cementing The Quads' Legacy
The Quads want to pull off a big stunt so that their class will be remembered by future students
S3 Ep. 22 - The Wonderful Wizard Of Quads Part 2
The Quads are set to perform the Wizard of Oz, but when Dawn surprisingly does not get the part of Dorothy, she goes on a mission to prove that she deserves the role.
S3 Ep. 21 - The Wonderful Wizard Of Quads Part 1
The Quads are set to perform the Wizard of Oz, but when Dawn surprisingly does not get the part of Dorothy, she goes on a mission to prove that she deserves the role.
S3 Ep. 20 - The Quadshank Redemption
When the Quads get detention and have to miss the school carnival, they have to work with some of the 'bad kids' if they have any chance of making it into the carnival before it ends.
S3 Ep. 19 - ONE Quadzy Summer
When Dawn and Mae get summer jobs at the Boulderly Hills Country Club, they come face to face with the boys who have weaseled their way in to try to ruin their perfect summer.
S3 Ep. 18 - Not-So-Sweet Charity
Dawn almost has a big secret revealed when the boys try to impress some girls by putting on a talent show for charity.
S3 Ep. 17 - A Space Quadyssey
Ricky is accepted into a junior astronaut training program, but only if his siblings join him. He soon finds that his fellow quads all have something to offer.