Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 17

Episodes
S3 Ep. 20 - The Quadshank Redemption
When the Quads get detention and have to miss the school carnival, they have to work with some of the 'bad kids' if they have any chance of making it into the carnival before it ends.
S3 Ep. 19 - ONE Quadzy Summer
When Dawn and Mae get summer jobs at the Boulderly Hills Country Club, they come face to face with the boys who have weaseled their way in to try to ruin their perfect summer.
S3 Ep. 18 - Not-So-Sweet Charity
Dawn almost has a big secret revealed when the boys try to impress some girls by putting on a talent show for charity.
S3 Ep. 17 - A Space Quadyssey
Ricky is accepted into a junior astronaut training program, but only if his siblings join him. He soon finds that his fellow quads all have something to offer.
S3 Ep. 16 - Quad For Teacher
The Quads accidentally force out the easygoing gym teacher ruining the class for everyone. They think they've fixed everything with the perfect substitutes: Tom and Anne