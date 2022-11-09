Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 17
G | Kids

Ricky is accepted into a junior astronaut training program, but only if his siblings join him. He soon finds that his fellow quads all have something to offer.

S3 Ep. 17 - A Space Quadyssey

S3 Ep. 16 - Quad For Teacher

The Quads accidentally force out the easygoing gym teacher ruining the class for everyone. They think they've fixed everything with the perfect substitutes: Tom and Anne

S3 Ep. 15 - Quadpendence Day

The Quads declare their independence with Dawn deciding to get her ears pierced and the boys getting the snake they always wanted without Tom and Anne's permission.

S3 Ep. 14 - The Buffa-Lowdown

Ricky takes advantage of his power on the school's news program, but when the other Quads find out why, they band together to help him achieve his goal.

S3 Ep. 13 - To Be Invited Or Not To Be

The Quads make a new friend who is an amazing inventor, but start to wonder what is going on when not all of them are invited back to hang out again.

S3 Ep. 12 - #quadgoals

The Quads try to take the perfect picture at their Aunt Jackie's farm in order to best their rival quadruplets the Kramdens, but end up hurting their aunt's chances to win a contest in the process.

S3 Ep. 11 - I Want My Mae B. Back

After Mae starts to spend more time with her new boyfriend, Dawn begins to get jealous so enlists Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky to help separate them so that she can have her friend back.

S3 Ep. 10 - What's The Worst That Quad Happen?

The Quads have to try their best to behave for two days and resist opening a mysterious present, but quickly find out how badly things can go if they don't follow the rules.

Season 3