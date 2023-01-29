Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 16
The Quads accidentally force out the easygoing gym teacher ruining the class for everyone. They think they've fixed everything with the perfect substitutes: Tom and Anne

S3 Ep. 16 - Quad For Teacher

S3 Ep. 15 - Quadpendence Day

The Quads declare their independence with Dawn deciding to get her ears pierced and the boys getting the snake they always wanted without Tom and Anne's permission.

S3 Ep. 12 - #quadgoals

The Quads try to take the perfect picture at their Aunt Jackie's farm in order to best their rival quadruplets the Kramdens, but end up hurting their aunt's chances to win a contest in the process.

S3 Ep. 11 - I Want My Mae B. Back

After Mae starts to spend more time with her new boyfriend, Dawn begins to get jealous so enlists Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky to help separate them so that she can have her friend back.

Season 3