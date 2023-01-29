Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 15

Episodes
Advertisement
S3 Ep. 16 - Quad For Teacher
The Quads accidentally force out the easygoing gym teacher ruining the class for everyone. They think they've fixed everything with the perfect substitutes: Tom and Anne
S3 Ep. 15 - Quadpendence Day
The Quads declare their independence with Dawn deciding to get her ears pierced and the boys getting the snake they always wanted without Tom and Anne's permission.
S3 Ep. 12 - #quadgoals
The Quads try to take the perfect picture at their Aunt Jackie's farm in order to best their rival quadruplets the Kramdens, but end up hurting their aunt's chances to win a contest in the process.