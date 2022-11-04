Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 14

Episodes
S3 Ep. 14 - The Buffa-Lowdown
Ricky takes advantage of his power on the school's news program, but when the other Quads find out why, they band together to help him achieve his goal.
S3 Ep. 13 - To Be Invited Or Not To Be
The Quads make a new friend who is an amazing inventor, but start to wonder what is going on when not all of them are invited back to hang out again.
S3 Ep. 12 - #quadgoals
The Quads try to take the perfect picture at their Aunt Jackie's farm in order to best their rival quadruplets the Kramdens, but end up hurting their aunt's chances to win a contest in the process.
S3 Ep. 11 - I Want My Mae B. Back
After Mae starts to spend more time with her new boyfriend, Dawn begins to get jealous so enlists Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky to help separate them so that she can have her friend back.
S3 Ep. 10 - What's The Worst That Quad Happen?
The Quads have to try their best to behave for two days and resist opening a mysterious present, but quickly find out how badly things can go if they don't follow the rules.
S3 Ep. 9 - Ye Olde Hand Holde
When Dawn boasts she is more mature than the boys and is ready to go on a first date, it sparks a competition between the Quads.
S3 Ep. 8 - Tween Wolf
The Quads' eavesdropping threatens to ruin their annual boys vs. girls scare night campout because of a misunderstanding about going through 'The Change'.