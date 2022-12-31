Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 13
G | Kids

The Quads make a new friend who is an amazing inventor, but start to wonder what is going on when not all of them are invited back to hang out again.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 14 - The Buffa-Lowdown

Ricky takes advantage of his power on the school's news program, but when the other Quads find out why, they band together to help him achieve his goal.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 13 - To Be Invited Or Not To Be

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 10 - What's The Worst That Quad Happen?

The Quads have to try their best to behave for two days and resist opening a mysterious present, but quickly find out how badly things can go if they don't follow the rules.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 9 - Ye Olde Hand Holde

When Dawn boasts she is more mature than the boys and is ready to go on a first date, it sparks a competition between the Quads.

Season 3