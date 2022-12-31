Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 13

Episodes
S3 Ep. 14 - The Buffa-Lowdown
Ricky takes advantage of his power on the school's news program, but when the other Quads find out why, they band together to help him achieve his goal.
S3 Ep. 13 - To Be Invited Or Not To Be
The Quads make a new friend who is an amazing inventor, but start to wonder what is going on when not all of them are invited back to hang out again.
S3 Ep. 10 - What's The Worst That Quad Happen?
The Quads have to try their best to behave for two days and resist opening a mysterious present, but quickly find out how badly things can go if they don't follow the rules.