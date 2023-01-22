Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 12

Episodes
S3 Ep. 12 - #quadgoals
The Quads try to take the perfect picture at their Aunt Jackie's farm in order to best their rival quadruplets the Kramdens, but end up hurting their aunt's chances to win a contest in the process.
