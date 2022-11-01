Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 11

Episodes
S3 Ep. 11 - I Want My Mae B. Back
After Mae starts to spend more time with her new boyfriend, Dawn begins to get jealous so enlists Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky to help separate them so that she can have her friend back.
S3 Ep. 10 - What's The Worst That Quad Happen?
The Quads have to try their best to behave for two days and resist opening a mysterious present, but quickly find out how badly things can go if they don't follow the rules.
S3 Ep. 9 - Ye Olde Hand Holde
When Dawn boasts she is more mature than the boys and is ready to go on a first date, it sparks a competition between the Quads.
S3 Ep. 8 - Tween Wolf
The Quads' eavesdropping threatens to ruin their annual boys vs. girls scare night campout because of a misunderstanding about going through 'The Change'.
S3 Ep. 7 - Ele-Funk In The Room
When Dawn and Mae have a falling out, Dawn forbids Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky from going to an upcoming concert with her, but the boys have other plans in mind.
S3 Ep. 6 - This Little Piggy Went To The Harpers
When The Quads kidnap a rival soccer team's pig mascot as a prank, they have to pass it off as Anne's surprise birthday present in order to not get caught forgetting her birthday.
S3 Ep. 5 - Quadsled
The Quads get on each other's nerves so much that they have trouble sleeping the night before an important bobsled race.