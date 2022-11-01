Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 11
After Mae starts to spend more time with her new boyfriend, Dawn begins to get jealous so enlists Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky to help separate them so that she can have her friend back.

S3 Ep. 11 - I Want My Mae B. Back

S3 Ep. 10 - What's The Worst That Quad Happen?

The Quads have to try their best to behave for two days and resist opening a mysterious present, but quickly find out how badly things can go if they don't follow the rules.

S3 Ep. 9 - Ye Olde Hand Holde

When Dawn boasts she is more mature than the boys and is ready to go on a first date, it sparks a competition between the Quads.

S3 Ep. 8 - Tween Wolf

The Quads' eavesdropping threatens to ruin their annual boys vs. girls scare night campout because of a misunderstanding about going through 'The Change'.

S3 Ep. 7 - Ele-Funk In The Room

When Dawn and Mae have a falling out, Dawn forbids Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky from going to an upcoming concert with her, but the boys have other plans in mind.

S3 Ep. 6 - This Little Piggy Went To The Harpers

When The Quads kidnap a rival soccer team's pig mascot as a prank, they have to pass it off as Anne's surprise birthday present in order to not get caught forgetting her birthday.

S3 Ep. 5 - Quadsled

The Quads get on each other's nerves so much that they have trouble sleeping the night before an important bobsled race.

S3 Ep. 4 - The Great Mullet Caper

The Quads are judgmental when it comes to Tom and Anne's plans for the new cafe, but a wild adventure teaches them not to be so quick to judge.

Season 3