Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S3 Ep. 10
G | Kids

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 10 - What's The Worst That Quad Happen?

The Quads have to try their best to behave for two days and resist opening a mysterious present, but quickly find out how badly things can go if they don't follow the rules.

S3 Ep. 9 - Ye Olde Hand Holde

S3 Ep. 9 - Ye Olde Hand Holde

When Dawn boasts she is more mature than the boys and is ready to go on a first date, it sparks a competition between the Quads.

S3 Ep. 8 - Tween Wolf

S3 Ep. 8 - Tween Wolf

The Quads' eavesdropping threatens to ruin their annual boys vs. girls scare night campout because of a misunderstanding about going through 'The Change'.

S3 Ep. 7 - Ele-Funk In The Room

S3 Ep. 7 - Ele-Funk In The Room

When Dawn and Mae have a falling out, Dawn forbids Nicky, Ricky, and Dicky from going to an upcoming concert with her, but the boys have other plans in mind.

image-placeholder22 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - This Little Piggy Went To The Harpers

When The Quads kidnap a rival soccer team's pig mascot as a prank, they have to pass it off as Anne's surprise birthday present in order to not get caught forgetting her birthday.

S3 Ep. 5 - Quadsled

S3 Ep. 5 - Quadsled

The Quads get on each other's nerves so much that they have trouble sleeping the night before an important bobsled race.

S3 Ep. 4 - The Great Mullet Caper

S3 Ep. 4 - The Great Mullet Caper

The Quads are judgmental when it comes to Tom and Anne's plans for the new cafe, but a wild adventure teaches them not to be so quick to judge.

image-placeholder23 mins

S3 Ep. 3 - Keeping Up With The Quadashians

After binge watching their favorite reality TV show, the Quads decide their lives are every bit as 'reality TV' worthy, and decide to make a show of their own.

Season 3