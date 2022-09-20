Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S2 Ep. 8

Episodes
S2 Ep. 8 - Sweet Foot Rides
Tom has a new prototype for a shoe and the Quads are excited to sell it, but they're suspicious that Tom's investor is trying to swipe the novel idea.
S2 Ep. 7 - I Want Candace
Nicky, Ricky and Dicky ruin Dawn's chance to meet her idol, Candace Parker, and must find a way to make it up to her.
S2 Ep. 6 - Mall In The Family
The Quads go to the mall with Tom and Anne and convince their parents that they are responsible and old enough to explore it on their own, but get into trouble along the way.
S2 Ep. 5 - Unhappy Campers
The Quads decide to establish new identities when they go to summer camp, putting Dawn in an awkward position when she refers to Dicky as her "boyfriend" in order to try and impress her new friends.
S2 Ep. 4 - Do-IT-All Dawn
Dawn begins to play tuba in the school orchestra, on top of being in the soccer team. But when a scheduling conflict arises between the two activities, she's going to need some brotherly intervention.
S2 Ep. 3 - Urban Legend Outfitters
When Dawn fakes a news story for her school website column "Fuzzfeed", the urban legend of a half-man, half-pig dubbed "Pigfoot" begins to take over Edgewood.
S2 Ep. 2 - No Ifs, Ands, Or But-Ers
The kids convert their garage into a popular hangout, but then Madison creates an even cooler space in her garage, leading to a game of one-upmanship sure to end in disaster!