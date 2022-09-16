Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S2 Ep. 6
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

The Quads go to the mall with Tom and Anne and convince their parents that they are responsible and old enough to explore it on their own, but get into trouble along the way.

Episodes
Articles10 play KidsHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Mall In The Family

The Quads go to the mall with Tom and Anne and convince their parents that they are responsible and old enough to explore it on their own, but get into trouble along the way.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 5 - Unhappy Campers

The Quads decide to establish new identities when they go to summer camp, putting Dawn in an awkward position when she refers to Dicky as her "boyfriend" in order to try and impress her new friends.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Do-IT-All Dawn

Dawn begins to play tuba in the school orchestra, on top of being in the soccer team. But when a scheduling conflict arises between the two activities, she's going to need some brotherly intervention.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Urban Legend Outfitters

When Dawn fakes a news story for her school website column "Fuzzfeed", the urban legend of a half-man, half-pig dubbed "Pigfoot" begins to take over Edgewood.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - No Ifs, Ands, Or But-Ers

The kids convert their garage into a popular hangout, but then Madison creates an even cooler space in her garage, leading to a game of one-upmanship sure to end in disaster!

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - Wanted: The Sugar Beet Gang

A history project causes friction among the kids as they quarrel over how to complete it. Nevertheless, their research leads them to uncover some intriguing ancestors: "The Sugar Beet Gang".

Season 2