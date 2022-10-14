Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S2 Ep. 26

Episodes
S2 Ep. 26 - The Tell-Tale Art
Ricky takes credit for artwork that Dicky painted, and Dicky uses ideas Ricky gives him for his own gain, leading Dawn to grow suspicious of both of her brothers' surprising new talents.
S2 Ep. 25 - New Kid On The Block
The Quads try to make friends with their new neighbour in order to get access to the coolest treehouse ever, but soon find out she is not what she seems.
S2 Ep. 24 - A Brief Case Of Popularity
Nicky, Dicky, and Dawn try to get in with the Staircase Kids - the coolest kids in school - but must stop Ricky from making himself, and them by association, look uncool.
S2 Ep. 23 - Mission: Un-Quaddable
Famous action star JT Steele becomes the family's houseguest while he's researching a new film role, but the kids struggle with keeping this a secret from their pals.
S2 Ep. 22 - Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Sicky
The Quads are excited for their class trip, but when Dawn starts to get sick, they try to hide it from everyone to avoid getting sent home early and missing the EPIC thing that happens every year.
S2 Ep. 21 - The Quad-Plex
The Quads try to avoid being seen at the movies with their parents for fear of looking "uncool", especially when they spot their classmates in the theatre lobby.
S2 Ep. 20 - Quad Court
The Quads create a courtroom in their garage hangout to settle their own arguments and end up using the Quad Court to pass judgment on friends and classmates.