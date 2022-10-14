Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S2 Ep. 26

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Ricky takes credit for artwork that Dicky painted, and Dicky uses ideas Ricky gives him for his own gain, leading Dawn to grow suspicious of both of her brothers' surprising new talents.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 26 - The Tell-Tale Art

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 25 - New Kid On The Block

The Quads try to make friends with their new neighbour in order to get access to the coolest treehouse ever, but soon find out she is not what she seems.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 24 - A Brief Case Of Popularity

Nicky, Dicky, and Dawn try to get in with the Staircase Kids - the coolest kids in school - but must stop Ricky from making himself, and them by association, look uncool.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 23 - Mission: Un-Quaddable

Famous action star JT Steele becomes the family's houseguest while he's researching a new film role, but the kids struggle with keeping this a secret from their pals.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 22 - Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Sicky

The Quads are excited for their class trip, but when Dawn starts to get sick, they try to hide it from everyone to avoid getting sent home early and missing the EPIC thing that happens every year.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 21 - The Quad-Plex

The Quads try to avoid being seen at the movies with their parents for fear of looking "uncool", especially when they spot their classmates in the theatre lobby.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 20 - Quad Court

The Quads create a courtroom in their garage hangout to settle their own arguments and end up using the Quad Court to pass judgment on friends and classmates.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 19 - Diary Of An Angry Quad

Dawn plots to get back at Nicky, Ricky and Dicky for reading her diary one too many times, leading to none of them trusting one another and a prank that goes a little too far.

Season 2