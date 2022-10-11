Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S2 Ep. 23

Episodes
S2 Ep. 23 - Mission: Un-Quaddable
Famous action star JT Steele becomes the family's houseguest while he's researching a new film role, but the kids struggle with keeping this a secret from their pals.
S2 Ep. 22 - Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Sicky
The Quads are excited for their class trip, but when Dawn starts to get sick, they try to hide it from everyone to avoid getting sent home early and missing the EPIC thing that happens every year.
S2 Ep. 21 - The Quad-Plex
The Quads try to avoid being seen at the movies with their parents for fear of looking "uncool", especially when they spot their classmates in the theatre lobby.
S2 Ep. 20 - Quad Court
The Quads create a courtroom in their garage hangout to settle their own arguments and end up using the Quad Court to pass judgment on friends and classmates.
S2 Ep. 19 - Diary Of An Angry Quad
Dawn plots to get back at Nicky, Ricky and Dicky for reading her diary one too many times, leading to none of them trusting one another and a prank that goes a little too far.
S2 Ep. 18 - Three Men And A Mae B.
Dawn finds herself in the middle of a secret crush quadrangle when each of the boys reveals they have started to look at Mae in a different light, and must run a tricky game of interference.
S2 Ep. 17 - Doggy Door Afternoon
Squishy Paws runs away when the Quads are home alone and they bicker about who's in charge of the search team as they attempt to find their beloved pet.