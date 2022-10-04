Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S2 Ep. 18

Episodes
S2 Ep. 18 - Three Men And A Mae B.
Dawn finds herself in the middle of a secret crush quadrangle when each of the boys reveals they have started to look at Mae in a different light, and must run a tricky game of interference.
S2 Ep. 17 - Doggy Door Afternoon
Squishy Paws runs away when the Quads are home alone and they bicker about who's in charge of the search team as they attempt to find their beloved pet.
S2 Ep. 16 - Harpers For President
It's Quad vs Quad in the election for class president. Ricky thinks he has the job locked up, but is surprised when Dawn enters the race and Nicky and Dicky go from running mates to their rivals.
S2 Ep. 15 - She Blinded Him With Science (Bob)
Ricky's siblings play a trick on him to challenge his disbelief in superstitions, but they get a little carried away and must turn to Science Bob to set things right.
S2 Ep. 14 - Ballet And The Beasts
Dawn joins a ballet class to have her own activity away from her brothers, but her plan backfires when the boys join the class too.
S2 Ep. 13 - Rock 'n' Rules
While Anne is away at a spa, the kids rent out the garage to a rock band, who are beginning to take over the house. It's up to Tom and the quads to out-noise the band in order to get them to leave.
S2 Ep. 12 - Welcome To Quaddy-Wood Part 2
A case of mistaken identity leads to an outrageous adventure that turns out to be the best vacation ever.