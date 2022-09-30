Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S2 Ep. 16
G | Kids

It's Quad vs Quad in the election for class president. Ricky thinks he has the job locked up, but is surprised when Dawn enters the race and Nicky and Dicky go from running mates to their rivals.

Episodes
22 mins

S2 Ep. 16 - Harpers For President

22 mins

S2 Ep. 15 - She Blinded Him With Science (Bob)

Ricky's siblings play a trick on him to challenge his disbelief in superstitions, but they get a little carried away and must turn to Science Bob to set things right.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - Ballet And The Beasts

Dawn joins a ballet class to have her own activity away from her brothers, but her plan backfires when the boys join the class too.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Rock 'n' Rules

While Anne is away at a spa, the kids rent out the garage to a rock band, who are beginning to take over the house. It's up to Tom and the quads to out-noise the band in order to get them to leave.

21 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Welcome To Quaddy-Wood Part 2

A case of mistaken identity leads to an outrageous adventure that turns out to be the best vacation ever.

25 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Welcome To Quaddy-Wood Part 1

A case of mistaken identity leads to an outrageous adventure that turns out to be the best vacation ever.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Quaddy-Shack

Ricky befriends a group of sophisticated country club children who challenge the Quads to a high-stakes mini-golf match and Ricky must choose betwen his family and his new friends.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - The Mighty Quad Squad

The Quads create superhero costumes for a child's birthday party, and when a video of Nicky dressed as Flying Goggle Boy goes viral, the popularity goes to his head.

Season 2