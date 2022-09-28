Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S2 Ep. 14

Episodes
S2 Ep. 15 - She Blinded Him With Science (Bob)
Ricky's siblings play a trick on him to challenge his disbelief in superstitions, but they get a little carried away and must turn to Science Bob to set things right.
S2 Ep. 14 - Ballet And The Beasts
Dawn joins a ballet class to have her own activity away from her brothers, but her plan backfires when the boys join the class too.
S2 Ep. 13 - Rock 'n' Rules
While Anne is away at a spa, the kids rent out the garage to a rock band, who are beginning to take over the house. It's up to Tom and the quads to out-noise the band in order to get them to leave.
S2 Ep. 12 - Welcome To Quaddy-Wood Part 2
A case of mistaken identity leads to an outrageous adventure that turns out to be the best vacation ever.
S2 Ep. 11 - Welcome To Quaddy-Wood Part 1
A case of mistaken identity leads to an outrageous adventure that turns out to be the best vacation ever.
S2 Ep. 10 - Quaddy-Shack
Ricky befriends a group of sophisticated country club children who challenge the Quads to a high-stakes mini-golf match and Ricky must choose betwen his family and his new friends.
S2 Ep. 9 - The Mighty Quad Squad
The Quads create superhero costumes for a child's birthday party, and when a video of Nicky dressed as Flying Goggle Boy goes viral, the popularity goes to his head.