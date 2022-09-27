Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S2 Ep. 13
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

While Anne is away at a spa, the kids rent out the garage to a rock band, who are beginning to take over the house. It's up to Tom and the quads to out-noise the band in order to get them to leave.

Episodes
image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Rock 'n' Rules

image-placeholder21 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Welcome To Quaddy-Wood Part 2

A case of mistaken identity leads to an outrageous adventure that turns out to be the best vacation ever.

image-placeholder25 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Welcome To Quaddy-Wood Part 1

A case of mistaken identity leads to an outrageous adventure that turns out to be the best vacation ever.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Quaddy-Shack

Ricky befriends a group of sophisticated country club children who challenge the Quads to a high-stakes mini-golf match and Ricky must choose betwen his family and his new friends.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - The Mighty Quad Squad

The Quads create superhero costumes for a child's birthday party, and when a video of Nicky dressed as Flying Goggle Boy goes viral, the popularity goes to his head.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Sweet Foot Rides

Tom has a new prototype for a shoe and the Quads are excited to sell it, but they're suspicious that Tom's investor is trying to swipe the novel idea.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - I Want Candace

Nicky, Ricky and Dicky ruin Dawn's chance to meet her idol, Candace Parker, and must find a way to make it up to her.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Mall In The Family

The Quads go to the mall with Tom and Anne and convince their parents that they are responsible and old enough to explore it on their own, but get into trouble along the way.

Season 2