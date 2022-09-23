Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S2 Ep. 11

Episodes
S2 Ep. 11 - Welcome To Quaddy-Wood Part 1
A case of mistaken identity leads to an outrageous adventure that turns out to be the best vacation ever.
S2 Ep. 10 - Quaddy-Shack
Ricky befriends a group of sophisticated country club children who challenge the Quads to a high-stakes mini-golf match and Ricky must choose betwen his family and his new friends.
S2 Ep. 9 - The Mighty Quad Squad
The Quads create superhero costumes for a child's birthday party, and when a video of Nicky dressed as Flying Goggle Boy goes viral, the popularity goes to his head.
S2 Ep. 8 - Sweet Foot Rides
Tom has a new prototype for a shoe and the Quads are excited to sell it, but they're suspicious that Tom's investor is trying to swipe the novel idea.
S2 Ep. 7 - I Want Candace
Nicky, Ricky and Dicky ruin Dawn's chance to meet her idol, Candace Parker, and must find a way to make it up to her.
S2 Ep. 6 - Mall In The Family
The Quads go to the mall with Tom and Anne and convince their parents that they are responsible and old enough to explore it on their own, but get into trouble along the way.
S2 Ep. 5 - Unhappy Campers
The Quads decide to establish new identities when they go to summer camp, putting Dawn in an awkward position when she refers to Dicky as her "boyfriend" in order to try and impress her new friends.