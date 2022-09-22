Nicky, Ricky, Dicky And Dawn - S2 Ep. 10

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Ricky befriends a group of sophisticated country club children who challenge the Quads to a high-stakes mini-golf match and Ricky must choose betwen his family and his new friends.

S2 Ep. 10 - Quaddy-Shack

S2 Ep. 9 - The Mighty Quad Squad

The Quads create superhero costumes for a child's birthday party, and when a video of Nicky dressed as Flying Goggle Boy goes viral, the popularity goes to his head.

S2 Ep. 8 - Sweet Foot Rides

Tom has a new prototype for a shoe and the Quads are excited to sell it, but they're suspicious that Tom's investor is trying to swipe the novel idea.

S2 Ep. 7 - I Want Candace

Nicky, Ricky and Dicky ruin Dawn's chance to meet her idol, Candace Parker, and must find a way to make it up to her.

S2 Ep. 6 - Mall In The Family

The Quads go to the mall with Tom and Anne and convince their parents that they are responsible and old enough to explore it on their own, but get into trouble along the way.

S2 Ep. 5 - Unhappy Campers

The Quads decide to establish new identities when they go to summer camp, putting Dawn in an awkward position when she refers to Dicky as her "boyfriend" in order to try and impress her new friends.

S2 Ep. 4 - Do-IT-All Dawn

Dawn begins to play tuba in the school orchestra, on top of being in the soccer team. But when a scheduling conflict arises between the two activities, she's going to need some brotherly intervention.

S2 Ep. 3 - Urban Legend Outfitters

When Dawn fakes a news story for her school website column "Fuzzfeed", the urban legend of a half-man, half-pig dubbed "Pigfoot" begins to take over Edgewood.

Season 2