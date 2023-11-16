Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn - S1 Ep. 9

Episodes
S1 Ep. 15 - Valentime's Day
The Quads feel guilty about their parents' dislike for Valentine's Day when they find a tape dated the year they were born, and witness Tom and Anne agreeing that Valentine's Day is ruined forever.
S1 Ep. 14 - Take The Money And Run
Dawn sells a special bracelet her mother gave her because she wants cash for a fan festival. Elsewhere, the boys attempt to outwit their father after he takes their video games from them.
S1 Ep. 13 - The Secret
Dawn wants to share secrets with her brothers so they can solidify their trust in each other. However, Dawn's secret crush on Mack gets exposed to everyone at school, and she's out to seek revenge.
S1 Ep. 12 - The Quad-Test
The Quads make a bet to give up their favourite childhood possessions, and whoever gives in first has to do the others' chores for a month. Tom and Anne struggle when they elect to join the challenge.
S1 Ep. 11 - The Quadfather
The Harpers have a birthday tradition where Tom dresses up as "The Quadfather” and grants the Quads one wish each, but the kids feel too grown up now and want separate parties for their 10th birthday.
S1 Ep. 10 - Santa's Little Harpers
The Quads want the newest video game console for Christmas, so Tom and Anne make them work at the store to earn the money to buy it. It becomes every Quad for themselves as they compete over tip money
S1 Ep. 9 - The Sad Tail Of Gary-Chip-Tiny-Elvis-Squishy-Paws
GaryChipTinyElvisSquishyPaws becomes a hero when he stops a theft at Get Sporty! But when the kids squabble over his name, a woman tries to claim that the dog belongs to her.