Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn - S1 Ep. 8

Episodes
S1 Ep. 8 - I Got Your Back
Dawn makes the soccer team, but her loyalties are tested when her teammates mock Nicky. Meanwhile, there are repercussions after Ricky helps Dicky get out of taking a test.
S1 Ep. 7 - Poo Dunnit
The Quads' trip to a waterpark is in danger of cancellation when their parents discover someone forgot to flush the toilet again! To save their trip, the kids work together to expose the poop-etrator.
S1 Ep. 6 - Remote Control Control
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn's obsession with TV leads to a battle for control of the remote that nearly ruins their parents' anniversary.
S1 Ep. 3 - Get Sporty-Er!
The boys are taken with a new girl at school but Dawn is sure she's up to something. When Tom's former ice dancing rival shows up to open his own sporting goods store, the kids vow to take him down.
S1 Ep. 2 - Dawn Moves Out
Dawn has had enough of her brothers' gross out antics and finally gets her own room. It's a dream come true until the Quads realise they need each other more than they think.