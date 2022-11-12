Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn - S1 Ep. 6
G | Kids

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn's obsession with TV leads to a battle for control of the remote that nearly ruins their parents' anniversary.

Episodes
S1 Ep. 6 - Remote Control Control

S1 Ep. 3 - Get Sporty-Er!

The boys are taken with a new girl at school but Dawn is sure she's up to something. When Tom's former ice dancing rival shows up to open his own sporting goods store, the kids vow to take him down.

S1 Ep. 2 - Dawn Moves Out

Dawn has had enough of her brothers' gross out antics and finally gets her own room. It's a dream come true until the Quads realise they need each other more than they think.

S1 Ep. 5 - Scaredy Dance

Josie assumes DJ duties for the Halloween dance. While Ricky and Dicky compete over a girl, Nicky chooses a perfect costume, and Dawn is scared to dance with Mack because she has no moves.

Season 1