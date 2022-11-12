Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn - S1 Ep. 6

Episodes
S1 Ep. 6 - Remote Control Control
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn's obsession with TV leads to a battle for control of the remote that nearly ruins their parents' anniversary.
S1 Ep. 3 - Get Sporty-Er!
The boys are taken with a new girl at school but Dawn is sure she's up to something. When Tom's former ice dancing rival shows up to open his own sporting goods store, the kids vow to take him down.
S1 Ep. 2 - Dawn Moves Out
Dawn has had enough of her brothers' gross out antics and finally gets her own room. It's a dream come true until the Quads realise they need each other more than they think.