Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn - S1 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Dawn has had enough of her brothers' gross out antics and finally gets her own room. It's a dream come true until the Quads realise they need each other more than they think.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Dawn Moves Out

23 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Pilot

Quadruplets deal with rivalry and comradeship in this comedy about four siblings who have little in common with one another, except for the birthday they all share.

Season 1