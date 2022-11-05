Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn - S1 Ep. 2
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Dawn has had enough of her brothers' gross out antics and finally gets her own room. It's a dream come true until the Quads realise they need each other more than they think.

Episodes
Articles10 play KidsHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Dawn Moves Out

Dawn has had enough of her brothers' gross out antics and finally gets her own room. It's a dream come true until the Quads realise they need each other more than they think.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Scaredy Dance

Josie assumes DJ duties for the Halloween dance. While Ricky and Dicky compete over a girl, Nicky chooses a perfect costume, and Dawn is scared to dance with Mack because she has no moves.

Season 1