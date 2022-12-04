Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn - S1 Ep. 19

Episodes
S1 Ep. 20 - Family Matters
The Quads' plan to get out of Family Night backfires when they try to introduce Tom and Anne to another couple to become friends.
S1 Ep. 19 - Abraquadabra
After Ricky gets punished for using smoke pellets in the house while practicing magic, his guilt-ridden siblings sneak him out to a party to see one of his idols perform without Tom and Anne knowing.
S1 Ep. 18 - M.D. Day
The Quads fear the doctor, but they are determined to make it through this year's routine exams to get the cookie tower reward that has eluded them for so long.
S1 Ep. 17 - Quad-Ventures In Babysitting
The Quads beg their parents to allow Josie to be their new babysitter. Her first shift does not go as they expected when the soccer girls invite themselves over, leading to an out-of-control party.
S1 Ep. 16 - Piggy, Piggy, Piggy, and Dawn
Dawn wants to change up the Quads' puppet routine for the annual school talent show and finally win first place, but gets frustrated after always being outvoted by her brothers.
S1 Ep. 15 - Valentime's Day
The Quads feel guilty about their parents' dislike for Valentine's Day when they find a tape dated the year they were born, and witness Tom and Anne agreeing that Valentine's Day is ruined forever.
S1 Ep. 14 - Take The Money And Run
Dawn sells a special bracelet her mother gave her because she wants cash for a fan festival. Elsewhere, the boys attempt to outwit their father after he takes their video games from them.