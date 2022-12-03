Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn - S1 Ep. 17

Episodes
S1 Ep. 18 - M.D. Day
The Quads fear the doctor, but they are determined to make it through this year's routine exams to get the cookie tower reward that has eluded them for so long.
S1 Ep. 17 - Quad-Ventures In Babysitting
The Quads beg their parents to allow Josie to be their new babysitter. Her first shift does not go as they expected when the soccer girls invite themselves over, leading to an out-of-control party.
S1 Ep. 16 - Piggy, Piggy, Piggy, and Dawn
Dawn wants to change up the Quads' puppet routine for the annual school talent show and finally win first place, but gets frustrated after always being outvoted by her brothers.
S1 Ep. 15 - Valentime's Day
The Quads feel guilty about their parents' dislike for Valentine's Day when they find a tape dated the year they were born, and witness Tom and Anne agreeing that Valentine's Day is ruined forever.
S1 Ep. 14 - Take The Money And Run
Dawn sells a special bracelet her mother gave her because she wants cash for a fan festival. Elsewhere, the boys attempt to outwit their father after he takes their video games from them.
S1 Ep. 13 - The Secret
Dawn wants to share secrets with her brothers so they can solidify their trust in each other. However, Dawn's secret crush on Mack gets exposed to everyone at school, and she's out to seek revenge.
S1 Ep. 12 - The Quad-Test
The Quads make a bet to give up their favourite childhood possessions, and whoever gives in first has to do the others' chores for a month. Tom and Anne struggle when they elect to join the challenge.