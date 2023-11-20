Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn - S1 Ep. 11
G | Kids

The Harpers have a birthday tradition where Tom dresses up as "The Quadfather” and grants the Quads one wish each, but the kids feel too grown up now and want separate parties for their 10th birthday.

Episodes
ArticlesKids HubHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Valentime's Day

The Quads feel guilty about their parents' dislike for Valentine's Day when they find a tape dated the year they were born, and witness Tom and Anne agreeing that Valentine's Day is ruined forever.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - Take The Money And Run

Dawn sells a special bracelet her mother gave her because she wants cash for a fan festival. Elsewhere, the boys attempt to outwit their father after he takes their video games from them.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - The Secret

Dawn wants to share secrets with her brothers so they can solidify their trust in each other. However, Dawn's secret crush on Mack gets exposed to everyone at school, and she's out to seek revenge.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - The Quad-Test

The Quads make a bet to give up their favourite childhood possessions, and whoever gives in first has to do the others' chores for a month. Tom and Anne struggle when they elect to join the challenge.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - The Quadfather

The Harpers have a birthday tradition where Tom dresses up as "The Quadfather” and grants the Quads one wish each, but the kids feel too grown up now and want separate parties for their 10th birthday.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Santa's Little Harpers

The Quads want the newest video game console for Christmas, so Tom and Anne make them work at the store to earn the money to buy it. It becomes every Quad for themselves as they compete over tip money

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - The Sad Tail Of Gary-Chip-Tiny-Elvis-Squishy-Paws

GaryChipTinyElvisSquishyPaws becomes a hero when he stops a theft at Get Sporty! But when the kids squabble over his name, a woman tries to claim that the dog belongs to her.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - I Got Your Back

Dawn makes the soccer team, but her loyalties are tested when her teammates mock Nicky. Meanwhile, there are repercussions after Ricky helps Dicky get out of taking a test.

Season 1