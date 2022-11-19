Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn - S1 Ep. 10

Episodes
S1 Ep. 10 - Santa's Little Harpers
The Quads want the newest video game console for Christmas, so Tom and Anne make them work at the store to earn the money to buy it. It becomes every Quad for themselves as they compete over tip money
S1 Ep. 9 - The Sad Tail Of Gary-Chip-Tiny-Elvis-Squishy-Paws
GaryChipTinyElvisSquishyPaws becomes a hero when he stops a theft at Get Sporty! But when the kids squabble over his name, a woman tries to claim that the dog belongs to her.
S1 Ep. 8 - I Got Your Back
Dawn makes the soccer team, but her loyalties are tested when her teammates mock Nicky. Meanwhile, there are repercussions after Ricky helps Dicky get out of taking a test.
S1 Ep. 7 - Poo Dunnit
The Quads' trip to a waterpark is in danger of cancellation when their parents discover someone forgot to flush the toilet again! To save their trip, the kids work together to expose the poop-etrator.
S1 Ep. 6 - Remote Control Control
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn's obsession with TV leads to a battle for control of the remote that nearly ruins their parents' anniversary.