Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn - S1 Ep. 10
G | Kids

The Quads want the newest video game console for Christmas, so Tom and Anne make them work at the store to earn the money to buy it. It becomes every Quad for themselves as they compete over tip money

S1 Ep. 10 - Santa's Little Harpers

The Quads want the newest video game console for Christmas, so Tom and Anne make them work at the store to earn the money to buy it. It becomes every Quad for themselves as they compete over tip money

S1 Ep. 9 - The Sad Tail Of Gary-Chip-Tiny-Elvis-Squishy-Paws

GaryChipTinyElvisSquishyPaws becomes a hero when he stops a theft at Get Sporty! But when the kids squabble over his name, a woman tries to claim that the dog belongs to her.

S1 Ep. 8 - I Got Your Back

Dawn makes the soccer team, but her loyalties are tested when her teammates mock Nicky. Meanwhile, there are repercussions after Ricky helps Dicky get out of taking a test.

S1 Ep. 7 - Poo Dunnit

The Quads' trip to a waterpark is in danger of cancellation when their parents discover someone forgot to flush the toilet again! To save their trip, the kids work together to expose the poop-etrator.

S1 Ep. 6 - Remote Control Control

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn's obsession with TV leads to a battle for control of the remote that nearly ruins their parents' anniversary.

S1 Ep. 3 - Get Sporty-Er!

The boys are taken with a new girl at school but Dawn is sure she's up to something. When Tom's former ice dancing rival shows up to open his own sporting goods store, the kids vow to take him down.

Season 1