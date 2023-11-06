Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn - S1 Ep. 1
G | Kids

Quadruplets deal with rivalry and comradeship in this comedy about four siblings who have little in common with one another, except for the birthday they all share.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Dawn Moves Out

Dawn has had enough of her brothers' gross out antics and finally gets her own room. It's a dream come true until the Quads realise they need each other more than they think.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Pilot

Season 1