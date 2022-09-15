Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn follows the hysterical adventures of the four quadruplets who don't have much in common, except their birthday. In each episode the Harper quadruplets will find themselves in situations everyday kids experience, but multiplied by four. From each of them planning their own "grownup" parties to finding the perfect babysitter to seeing a scary movie for the first time, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn may approach life differently, but in the end they can always depend on each other.