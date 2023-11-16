10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented by Sandra Sully and Matt Burke, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage, and expert weather updates and forecasts from Josh Holt, each day from 5pm.

Join Hugh Riminton, Ursula Heger, Lachlan Kennedy, Ali Donaldson, Gillian Bowen, Daniel Sutton, Steve Hart, Lia Harris, Charlotte Goodlett, Paris Martin, Tallulah Thompson, Alice Hogg, Adam Gleeson and Taylor Ryan as they provide up-to-date reports on the latest local stories right across New South Wales as they happen.

Stela Todorovic and Chloe Bouras have all political stories from Canberra covered, while Bence Hamerli, Jelisa Apps and Trent Simpson report on NSW's sporting codes and achievements throughout the year.

Wade Shipard, Matt Johnson, Eli Green, Sophie Jacobsen, Alex Breda, Gabriella Warner, Olivia Nunes-Malek, Jennifer Chen, Chloe Farrington, Anika Bhatia and Meg Kanofski cover the latest breaking news digitally and across 10 News First's social platforms.