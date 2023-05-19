10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented by Sandra Sully and Matt Burke, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up-to-date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.

Join Clare Barnes, Georgina Hill, Samantha Butler, Chris Campey, Brendan Savage, Jacob Chicco, Pippa Sheehan, Amanda Hart and Tim Collits as they provide up-to-date reports on the latest local stories right across Queensland as they happen.

Charlton Hart has all local stories from the Gold Coast covered, while Jonathan Williams, Josh McLean and Veronica Eggleton report on Queensland’s sporting codes and achievements throughout the year.