10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented by Narelda Jacobs and Josh Holt, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up-to-date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.

Join Beau Pearson, Nathan Brooks, Natalie Forrest, Claire Dearle, Estelle Lewis, Lee Steele, Cyndi Lavrencic, Anne-Maree Leonard, Amelia Simpson, Stephen Thomas, Dougal Wallace, Jessica Brown, Pamela Magill, Neil Smith and Amy Johnston as they provide up-to-date reports on the latest local stories right across Western Australia as they happen.

Home to some of Australia’s most iconic teams, sport plays an important part in Perth’s identity. So, you can rely on Lachy Reid, Rebecca Perrie, Ashleigh Nelson and Steve Allen to report on WA’s sporting codes and achievements throughout the year.