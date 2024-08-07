10 News First

Yahya Sinwar Hamas Chief After Haniyeh Assassination | 10 News First
Hamas has named Yahya Sinwar, a top official in Gaza, as the new leader of its political bureau following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week. Sinwar is considered by Israel as one of the most powerful Hamas leaders left alive and the mastermind behind the October 7 attack. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the assassination, nor the death of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur. Both killings have since heightened tensions throughout the Middle East, threatening a wider conflict.

