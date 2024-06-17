Wreck Of Plane That Disappeared 84 Years Ago Discovered |10 News First
It’s been 84 years since this Finnish plane was last seen when it was shot down by Soviet bombers during the Second World War. Now divers have uncovered the remains off the coast of Estonia.
Virgin Australia Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Fire | 10 News First
Australian travellers have been caught up in yet another terrifying mid-air emergency. A New Zealand flight was forced to abandon its journey to Melbourne shortly after take-off after a suspected bird strike. Georgia Simpson joins Ursula with the latest on this developing story.
Anthony Albanese Discusses Human Rights With Chinese Premier | 10 News First
Anthony Albanese has taken China's second most powerful man to task, flagging Australia's serious concerns over human rights abuses and its encroachment in the Pacific. It was a day of high drama in the capital, with smiles and diplomacy quickly overshadowed by the airing of grievances and an awkward exchange with former Chinese prisoner Cheng Lei.
Bruce Lehrmann Faces Toowoomba Court Over Rape Allegations | 10 News First
Former political staffer Bruce Lehrmann was back in front of the cameras today, appearing in a Toowoomba court. He sat and listened as the woman who accuses him of rape told the court about the crime she says happened in 2021.
Mbappe's Emotional Plea To French Voters | 10 News First
French Football superstar Kylian Mbappé has issued a passionate plea to French voters ahead of the nation's snap elections. France President Emmanuel Macron called the elections following a resounding defeat in European elections to Marine Le Pen's far-right party. "I really want to address the French people and especially the young generation," Mbappé said ahead of their Euro 2024 clash with Austria. "We have the opportunity to choose our country's future and we have to emphasise the importance of that task."
Evacuations In California Wildfire | 10 News First
Evacuation orders have been sounded in parts of California, United States, as a wildfire grips the area, burning more than 11,000 acres. More than 1,000 people were evacuated from the Hungry Valley recreation area in Gorman, an area in north-west California around 100km from Los Angeles. The fire has been named the 'Post Fire', with strong winds impacting the firefighting efforts.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Labor MP Offices Targeted By Pro-Palestine Protestors | 10 News First
Pro-Palestine activists have been condemned by authorities after vandalising the offices of several Federal MPs and a US consulate. Hundreds of demonstrators have also staged a rally attempting to disrupt a defence forum.Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.
Sam Kerr Signs Chelsea Contract Extension | 10 News First
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr sent football fans into a frenzy overnight, posting a fake goodbye video to Chelsea fans with her contract coming to an end. The video had some supporters fearing she was calling time on her Chelsea career before the club announced she would be extending her contract until 2026.
NBA Legend Jerry West Dies Aged 86 | 10 News First
Basketball icon Jerry West has passed away at the age of 86. West's silhouette is the basis for the iconic NBA logo, earning him the moniker "The Logo". During his playing days, West also held the nickname "Mr. Clutch" for his many late-game moments. West was a 14-time NBA All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection and a one-time champion, even being the only player ever to win a Finals MVP on a losing team. West played his whole career with the Los Angeles Lakers and later held roles as Head Coach and in the front office, becoming synonymous with the organisation. He also worked with the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.
Socceroos Defeat Palestine In World Cup Qualifier | 10 News First
The Socceroos thumped Palestine 5-0 in Perth, continuing their perfect run in World Cup qualification. Kusini Yengi was the player of the match, while Nestory Irankunda was head over heels, following his first senior goal for Australia.
