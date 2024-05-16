10 News First

Woman Calls For Criminal Histories To Be Disclosed On Dating Apps | 10 News First
An Adelaide woman has joined a cyber security expert in calling for online dating apps to require users to disclose their criminal history. She matched and had several interactions with a man on matchmaking site, Bumble, before he dropped the bomb - he'd been convicted of murder.

