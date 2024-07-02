10 News First

Wimbledon Kicks Off With Three Aussies Reaching The Second Round | 10 News First
NC | News

Three Aussies have won through on day one of Wimbledon, with Jordan Thompson coming from two sets to love down. Aleksandar Vukic advanced, but will now face reigning champ Carlos Alcaraz.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.