10 News First

Wild Weather Across Australia’s South-East Leaves One Dead | 10 News First
NC | News

A major rescue operation is underway tonight for two people trapped on a sinking yacht of the coast of New South Wales, and more than a hundred thousand people across Victoria were plunged into darkness due to strong winds.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.