10 News First

Wild Storms Leave 180,000 Without Power | 10 News First
NC | News

Over 180,000 Victorians were left without power this morning as vicious storms swept through the state. Damaging winds in NSW have turned deadly, with a woman killed by a falling tree that crushed a cabin on the NSW-Victoria border.

National
Video Extras
Watch LIVEMelbourne
More

Episodes

Late News

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Stories

International News

Politics

Sport

2024

About the Show

10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.