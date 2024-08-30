10 News First

Why Elon Musk’s ‘X’ Could Be Banned In Brazil | 10 News First
Elon Musk is battling to keep 'X' online in Brazil - as an ugly legal fight plays out in the country's Supreme Court. Within hours a judge is expected to suspend the social media giant for failing to comply with orders.

