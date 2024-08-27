10 News First

Why Construction Workers Went On Strike In Solidarity With The CFMEU | 10 News First
It was 'tools down' for tens of thousands of tradies today - marching off the job and shutting down cities in protest of the CFMEU's takeover. While the Prime Minister stands by the decision to bring in administrators, sacked unions bosses are now promising to take their fight, to the high court.

