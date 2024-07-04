White House Confirms Joe Biden Will Not Drop Out Of Presidential Race | 10 News First
News
The White House has confirmed US President Joe Biden is "absolutely not" dropping out of the election race. Despite internal turmoil, Biden has been backed in by Democratic governors.
National
Watch LIVEMelbourne
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Late News
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Top Stories
Manhunt Still Underway For Dangerous Armed Man That Is On A Crime Spree In Sydney | 10 News First
A large-scale manhunt is continuing today for a man police are calling a “cowardly” assailant. The public has been warned not to approach him, following a violent crime spree that saw several women attacked.
International News
Euro '24: Fans React to Türkiye's 2-1 Win Over Austria | 10 News First
Thousands of football fans took to the streets of Berlin on Tuesday (local time) to celebrate Türkiye's win over Austria in the UEFA European Football Championships (Euro 2024). A high-intensity 2-1 victory secured Türkiye's spot in Euro 2024's quarter finals, with the team hoping for a repeat of their Euro 2008 semi-final run. Türkiye will now face the Netherlands on Saturday, July 6, in Berlin.
Hurricane Beryl: Six Dead, Biden's Climate Warning | 10 News First
At least six people have been killed by Hurricane Beryl, as the Category 4 storm moves from the southeast Carribbean towards Jamaica. U.S. President Joe Biden has cited Hurricane Beryl as a reason for his new plan to protect communities and workers from extreme weather – explaining that ignoring climate change would be “deadly and dangerous and irresponsible”. A hurricane warning has been in place in Jamaica since Monday, with heavy rainfall and flash floods predicted, while tropical storm warnings remain in effect in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. The World Meteorological Organisation says Hurricane Beryl is setting the tone for a "very dangerous" hurricane season, as scientists reportedly blame warmer ocean temperatures for the unusually early timing and rapid intensification of the storm.
UK Party Leaders Campaign Ahead of Election | 10 News First
Several UK party leaders campaigned on Monday, just four days before the country's first general election in almost five years. The leader of UK's Liberal Democrats party, Sir Ed Davey, took a more adventurous, self-deprecating approach under the slogan of "trying something you've never done before". The 58-year-old's campaign showreel included Sir Davey bungee-jumping, trying Zumba, and being pulled in a rubber ring by a speedboat. Leaders of the UK's two main parties, Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, were also campaigning ahead of the July 4 election.
Passengers Evacuated After Severe Turbulence on Flight | 10 News First
Around 30 passengers who were aboard an Air Europa flight are being treated for minor injuries after the plane hit severe turbulence. Flight UX045, which was travelling from Madrid to Montevideo, Uruguay, was forced to make an emergency landing at Natal Airport in northeastern Brazil at 2:32am (local time). Passengers reportedly feared for their lives as the plane went into a dive, with one man saying he saw passengers without seat belts on flying into the ceiling. According to the airline, a second plane was scheduled to leave Madrid on Monday to pick up the stranded passengers and continue travelling to Uruguay.
Politics
Joe Biden Slams US Supreme Court Ruling | 10 News First
US President Joe Biden has spoken following the US Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity in relation to Donald Trump's involvement with the January 6 riots. Biden said the decision means Trump is highly unlikely to go on trial ahead of the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
Trump Returns To Capitol Hill For First Time Since January 6 Riots | 10 News First
Donald Trump has returned to Capitol Hill for the first time since the January 6 riots to meet with lawmakers. The former president nor Republicans seemed phased by his recent guilty verdict in his hush money trial with Trump being the party's presumptive nominee.
Sport
Women’s Rugby Sevens Announce Squad With Eyes On Another Gold Medal In Paris | 10 News First
The Women’s Rugby Sevens Team are one of Australia’s great medal hopes heading to Paris. Captain Charlotte Caslick remembers the feeling of winning the top prize at Rio, as they hunt for their second gold medal in three Olympic Games.
2024
About the Show
10 News First is Network 10’s evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.