24 mins

Westfield Bondi Junction To Reopen For Reflection Day | 10 News First Westfield Bondi Junction will reopen on Thursday, April 18 for a community reflection day, where members of the community can come to pay their respects and visit on-site counselling services. On Friday, April 19 the centre will reopen for retail trade. The decision to reopen individual stores will be left to the retail partners, and not all stores are expected to be opening on Friday. A portion of the shopping centre will be cordoned off for tributes to the six pe Subscribe to 10 News First to get the latest updates and breaking news: https://bit.ly/37DDbL1 Join the conversation and follow us on: Twitter: http://twitter.com/10NewsFirst Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/10NewsFirst/ Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/10NewsFirst/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@10newsfirst 10 News First airs at 5 pm, seven nights a week in your local market on Network 10. Missed the bulletin? Catch up at https://10play.com.au/news 10 News First is based in Australia and is a division of Paramount.