Westfield Bondi Junction Opens To Shoppers 6 Days After Stabbing | 10
For the first time in almost a week, the shops were open again at Westfield Bondi Junction. It was a difficult day for retail workers, to return to the place where they witnessed Joel Cauchi's stabbing attack that killed six people.
16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Terrorism Offence Over Bishop Stabbing | 10 News First
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with a terrorism offence by police after he allegedly stabbed a Bishop in Sydney's south-west on Monday night.
Westfield Bondi Junction Reopens For Community Reflection Day
Westfield Bondi Junction has reopened to the public, for a day of quiet community reflection. The shopping centre had been closed since Saturday afternoon's mass stabbing attack.
Prince William Returns To Public Duties Since Kate's Diagnosis | 10 News First
The Royal family is slowly returning to some sense of normality with Prince William undertaking his first public duty since Princess Catherine revealed her cancer diagnosis.
Teen Faces Prison After Alleged Bishop Stabbing | 10 News First
A 16-year-old boy is tonight facing the potential of life in prison after being charged with an act of terror over the alleged stabbing of a Sydney bishop. Today, we learned more harrowing details about the teen as calls grew for tougher knife laws.
Bondi Junction Reopens Five Days After Deadly Attack | 10 News First
Five days since the murder of six innocent people at Westfield Bondi Junction, the public has been allowed to step through the doors of the shopping centre for the first time. It was a day of reflection and honouring the victims, and for those who escaped the violence on Saturday, it was a chance to confront their grief and trauma.
Prime Minister Pledges To Overhaul Social Media Misinformation | 10 News First
The Prime Minister has pledged to take all necessary steps to haul social media companies into line following the spread of violent content and misinformation in the wake of stabbings in Sydney this week.
10 News First is Network 10's evening news bulletin presented by experienced and respected news journalists. Presented on the weekend by Chris Bath, 10 News First delivers all the latest breaking news and up to date reports on local, national and international stories, as well as providing comprehensive sports coverage and expert weather updates and forecasts, each day from 5pm.